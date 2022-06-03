BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders should expect mainly sunny skies and low humidity all weekend long.
This will make for a very comfortable two days.
Saturday will be the warmest of them with highs in the low to mid-80s but with very dry air in place.
The temperature will be quite comfortable too.
A weak and moisture-starved front will cross the area late Saturday and drop those temperatures a few degrees on Sunday.
But there will be plenty of sunshine as well.
Don’t forget the sunscreen though.