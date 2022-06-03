CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders should expect mainly sunny skies and low humidity all weekend long.

This will make for a very comfortable two days. 

Saturday will be the warmest of them with highs in the low to mid-80s but with very dry air in place.

The temperature will be quite comfortable too. 

A weak and moisture-starved front will cross the area late Saturday and drop those temperatures a few degrees on Sunday.

But there will be plenty of sunshine as well. 

This will certainly make for a perfect weekend to enjoy any outdoor activities.

Don’t forget the sunscreen though.