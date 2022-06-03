BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Southwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officers were alerted to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue at 12:17 p.m., police said.
A Black male entered the bank and handed a note to a female bank teller. He told the bank teller that he would kill her family if she notified the police, according to authorities.
The bank teller gave $2,000 to the male. He took the money and fled the area on foot, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Citywide Robbery investigators at 410-366-6341.
People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.