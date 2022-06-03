BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 people are expected Saturday for Baltimore City’s inaugural Trans Pride Grand March.
Baltimore Safe Haven, a trans-led nonprofit based in Charles Village, is organizing the festivities. The march starts at 1 p.m. at Charles Street and 33rd Street and will make its way south to 23rd Street.
“Trans pride isn’t just for trans people. It’s for anyone who is an ally or an advocate for our community,” Ngaire Philip of Baltimore Safe Haven said. “Trans people are definitely marginalized in our society. I see it every day. So, we really want to take time to celebrate our existence.”
After the parade, a block party and performances will continue into the evening.
"It's not until you connect with someone you can really see what's going on in their lives and what resources they may need," Philip said.
The group shared photos in March of bigoted and threatening vandalism at its Charles Street office.
“To me, that act is just proof our work is no where close to being done,”
Philip said. "It's proof we need support from our community to prevent things like that or worse things from happening."