BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Towson, according to authorities.
Police activity is centered around the 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
The Baltimore County police union alluded to a “traumatic incident in Towson” in a social media post that suggested that people should keep Baltimore County officers in their prayers.

Please keep your Baltimore County Officers in your prayers this evening. We had a Traumatic incident in Towson a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/OQ4SVKZt54
— Baltimore County FOP Lodge 4 (@BaltoCoFOP4) June 5, 2022
Police asked reporters to stage at an area in the 300 block of Maryland Avenue. They later moved the staging area to the 200 block of East Joppa Road.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.