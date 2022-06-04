BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County detectives have arrested a man from Essex, Maryland, for allegedly killing a 3-year-old girl in Belcamp, Maryland, according to authorities.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Randolph James Mack, 43, into custody after an investigation led them to suspect he had played a role in the death of the child, authorities said on Saturday.

Deputies had responded to the 1200 block of Ashmead Square for a report of a child in cardiac arrest on Friday.

They found the child in a living room area of a home. Medics were already at the home attempting to save the life of a child, deputies said.

Deputies assisted medics with attending to the child and transferring her to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, according to authorities.

Medical center staff pronounced the child dead at 11:50 p.m. on Friday.

Both medics and medical center staff notified deputies of suspicious bruising on the child’s body that looked consistent with abuse, deputies said.

Soon after, detectives detailed to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division began looking into the death of the toddler, according to authorities.

They were assisted by investigators from the Forensic Services Unit.

Deputies say that Mack was known to the child. The child’s identity has not been made public, according to authorities.

Mack was taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he is awaiting an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner on charges related to the homicide, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the death of the 3-year-old girl or who has video evidence related to the incident should call Detective S. Moro at 443-409-3154.