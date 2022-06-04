BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– The Baltimore region is in for a beauty of a weekend.
Saturday will be sunny with low humidity and highs mostly in the low 80s.
Isolated areas may shoot to 85-degrees while those closer to the Bay may hold in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be clear and comfortably cool with upper 50s for lows in Baltimore, middle 50s in the cooler areas north and west.
Sunday will be another fine day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 80.
Monday is still nice with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
That front is expected to be across the region on Wednesday with a better chance for scattered showers and storms.