BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Actress Melanie Griffith said on her Instagram account Saturday that she was pleased to discover that a Baltimore bar bore her name.
“Well… Who knew! I am honored to have this Tavern, in the city my fathers family hails from, named after me,” she said on her account.READ MORE: President Biden & First Lady Briefly Evacuated From Vacation Home In Rehoboth
The Hamden bar, known as Melanie’s at Griffith’s Tavern, was renamed this year.READ MORE: Suspects Sought In Connection With The Shooting Of Two Teenagers
Griffith said it looked like a destination where a person can have a good time.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Sunny & Warm
“And… they serve non-alcoholic drinks! My kinda place,” she said.