BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police have released photos of suspects they’re trying to identify in a shooting that injured two teenagers in East Baltimore last month.

The push to find the people who shot a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy comes as many people are remembering victims of gun violence at events throughout the city.

People that WJZ spoke to on Saturday said it was important to remember that gun violence has a serious effect on the community.

That is why they are hanging up orange ribbons.

“We wake up every single day—“we” meaning me and the entire police department focused on finding, arresting, prosecuting and convicting those who have pulled that trigger, who committed trauma to these families, who committed harm to this community,” Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Harrison made the comments at a Survivors Against Violence Everywhere ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was held for the families of homicide victims.

He said police are working hard to solve the crimes that traumatized them and to bring them some closure.

“We know that ending gun violence is the most important thing that we can do.”

Many people across Baltimore and other parts of the country are also wearing orange for national gun violence awareness day and wear orange weekend.

“The orange is about a day of remembrance and healing for families that have lost their children—their loved ones due to violence,” X said.

Orange ribbons were hung in a tree in West Baltimore on Saturday afternoon each with a name of a homicide victim to remember the hundreds who lost their lives to gun violence

“A lot of families have been impacted by violence here in Baltimore City,” Rev. Greta Willis said.

Willis, an organizer for the Kevin L Cooper Foundation, said on Saturday that she was heartened “to see the solidarity of people coming together as one in a space of peace love joy coming together remembering our loved ones.”