BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police have released two images of suspects they are hoping to identify in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old.
The shooting took place shortly after 5p.m. on May 23rd near the Citgo Gas Station in the 2300 block of Harford Road.
The teenagers were shot in the legs and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A four-thousand dollar reward is being offered for information on the identity of these suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
