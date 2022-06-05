BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Schools say Athumani Brown is the seventh grader at Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School who passed away during a field trip on June 1st.

Brown and his classmates were at NorthBay Adventure Camp in Cecil County when he suffered a “significant medical event.”

Baltimore City Schools released this statement on Sunday:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community as we mourn and process the loss of a son, a student and a young member of our community.

Since the tragedy, City Schools has been in frequent communication with NorthBay Adventure Camp. NorthBay will conduct a full investigation of this incident and provide its findings to City Schools.

North Bay has also committed to conduct an independent review of its emergency protocols to support student safety in any future outdoor education programs.

We thank you for your support of Athumani’s family and Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School during this moment. Through the power of our community, we will honor his memory through our efforts.”

NorthBay Adventure Camp also released a statement this week:

“NorthBay is deeply saddened by the death of a student from Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School yesterday who experienced a medical emergency during a field trip to NorthBay.

We are currently awaiting reports to determine what occurred and how best to support the family and our staff during this difficult time

This is a very challenging situation, and we are committed to providing the support and care they need.

Please keep the family of the student in your thoughts and prayers.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook