TOWSON, MD (WJZ)- A Baltimore County police-involved shooting leaves one officer injured and a suspect dead Saturday night in Towson.

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt says officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 bock of Virginia Ave around 8:40p.m. Saturday night for an unknown trouble.

When officers arrived on scene they heard what they believed to be the sound of gunfire and immediately responded to one of the upper floors of the apartment building and encountered a person armed with a handgun exiting an apartment unit.

At this point an exchange of gunfire took place where an officer was shot and the suspect was fatally shot.

The suspect died at the scene, while the officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

Inside of the apartment the armed suspect was seen exiting officers found an injured person suffering a from a life-threatening injury.

That victim was also transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Chief Hyatt says there is body worn camera video of the incident and she has reviewed it calling it, “An incredibly frightening incident and I could very easily be coming out here to talk about a very different outcome for our police officers.”

She continued to say, “Our injured officer will certainly have a difficult road ahead in terms of recovery.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also released this statement:

“A Baltimore County Police officer was shot while responding to an emergency call. It is another reminder of how our first responders courageously put themselves in danger every day, running into unknown situations to protect the community. I have visited the officer in the hospital, and have thankfully been told he should expect a full recovery.”

As with all officer-involved shootings in the county a representative from the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating the circumstance surrounding the shooting.