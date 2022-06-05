TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer who was shot in Towson on Saturday was released from the hospital Sunday, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police provided an update on the officer’s status on Sunday evening, noting that the officer was still receiving treatment for his injuries.

About three hours later, the Baltimore County Police Department shared footage of the officer leaving the hospital on its social media account.

#BCoPD members show their support tonight for a fellow officer who was injured Saturday night while responding to a call in the Towson area. He was released from the hospital earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/wKxZZwCwwP — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 6, 2022

People who were in the area when officers responded to a report of a 911 call from an apartment in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue on Saturday said they were surprised by the flurry of first responder activity.

Officers blocked off each corner of the intersection and within minutes, gunshots echoed through nearby homes.

One person even caught the sights and sounds of police activity on their home security camera.

Ellis, who owns the camera, said he saw sirens outside. When he peeked out of his home to see what was going on, he saw a flurry of activity.

“People [were] going the wrong way on Pennsylvania Avenue or running the stop sign, almost hitting each other,” Ellis said.

Police entered a residential building on Virginia Avenue, which is where they encountered a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them. They exchanged gunfire with him, killing him, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said during a press conference following the shooting.

Then gunshots rang out, echoing through the neighborhood. Ellis caught the sound of gunfire on his security system.

An officer was injured during the gun battle and sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a woman inside the apartment who had gunshot injuries too. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Devorah Roloff lives across the street from where the shooting happened and watched as events unfolded.

“I saw the person being brought out on the stretcher,” she said.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General has begun to investigate the deadly shooting.

The unit anticipates releasing the name of the person police shot and the names of the officers involved in the shooting within 48 hours unless they need to withhold that information for a longer than normal period.