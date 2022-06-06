BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities released images Monday of a Baltimore County police officer leaving the hospital following a deadly shootout over the weekend.
One of the pictures shows the unidentified officer leaving University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday evening in an arm cast and a wheelchair with help from a uniformed officer.
The officer was injured Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man while responding to an “unknown trouble call” at a Towson apartment building.
Officers were called to the apartment complex near the corner of Virginia and East Pennsylvania avenues about 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire in the area and saw an armed man leaving an apartment.
The armed man opened fire at officers, striking one of them, before he was shot by officers returning fire, police said. The unidentified man died at the scene.
Inside the apartment, investigators found someone wounded with what was described as a life-threatening injury. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The officer wounded in the shooting was also hospitalized and later released after receiving treatment for his injuries.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division is reviewing Saturday’s shooting, which is routine for all deadly police shootings.
