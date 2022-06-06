CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Crime, Maryland News, Neal Patrick Garith

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday and charged for possession of child porn pornography in a multi-state investigation, Maryland State Police said Monday.

Neal Patrick Garith, 39: Credit MSP.

Neal Patrick Garith, 39, of the 400 block of East 30th Street, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit got a referral this month from the Homeland Security Investigations in Oklahoma to assume a child exploitation investigation. Garith was wanted on an outstanding Oklahoma arrest warrant for charges that included the distribution of child pornography and related charges.

After Garith was arrested at his Charles Village home, a forensic analysis of electronic devices that were seized revealed multiple child pornography files, police said.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of a child that may have been victimized by Garith is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-694-4773.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate with Oklahoma authorities on the case.

