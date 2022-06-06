BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Pride is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019.

Baltimore’s SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city, and organizers on Monday released details about this year’s lineup.

“Pride has always represented a time for SGL/LGBTQIA+ folks to be their freest, most authentic selves, and even still, carries a legacy of resistance to the silencing of our voices, our bodies, and our expressions,” said Unique Robinson, a Baltimore-based writer, performer and professor serving as chairperson for Baltimore Pride 2022. “I am beyond thrilled to work with the Pride Committee to make this year’s event an incredible in-person celebration, where we hold space together, again!”

New events this year include Youth Pride, Elder Pride, Family Pride, a poetry slam, a film festival and a Drag Brunch Cruise in partnership with City Cruises.

Festivities kick off on Monday, June 20 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Baltimore Pride Center, with remarks from Mayor Brandon Scott and performances by Black Assets and Kenneth Something.

The Twilight on the Terrace Gala returns Friday, June 24 at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen with craft cocktails, food and dancing under the stars.

On Saturday, N. Charles Street will again be the site of the Pride Parade, High Heel Race and Block Party, featuring 100 vendors, food and performances by Trina, Keke Wyatt, DDm, Davon Fleming and other artists.

The fun moves to Druid Hill Park on Sunday for Pride In the Park and drag performances, food and performances from headliners Mya, Averie Wilson and George Lovett.

For a full list of Pride events, head to the festival’s website.