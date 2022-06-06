BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be a lot of purple and black at Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School on Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the team’s annual organization-wide volunteer day at the school, part of a $200,000 transformation of the campus the team is making in partnership with the nonprofit organization Heart of America.

At the end of the 2022-23 school year, Franklin Square Elementary/Middle is set to merge with Steuart Hill Academy after the latter school closes permanently.

In anticipation of the move, the Ravens and Heart of America are developing spaces for outdoor learning, placing mobile furniture in the computer room to make the area a flex space, sprucing up the teacher’s lounge, promoting wayfinding in the hallways, and decorating the cafeteria in the school’s and Ravens’ colors, along with uplifting messages and graphics.

“An investment in our schools is an investment in our children’s future – and that of our community. We’re honored to help bring these important upgrades to Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School, because every child deserves a safe, welcoming and engaging learning environment,” team president Sashi Brown said. “This project will provide immediate and long-term educational opportunities for many children in Baltimore.”

The Ravens Foundation, the team’s charitable initiative to help children and their families with housing, hunger, education, athletics and mentoring, is fully funding the project.

Nearly 200 volunteers, including Brown and other team executives, players and staff, will participate in the renovations on Monday.

“We thank the Heart of America Foundation and the Baltimore Ravens for continuing to champion projects that contribute to the vibrancy and function of our schools and communities,” said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises. “The Franklin Square beautification project is the latest example of our continued partnership. We are thankful for their support.”