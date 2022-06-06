CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Sunday night in Baltimore sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.

Police said the unidentified 25-year-old was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

No additional details, such as the location of the shooting, were immediately released Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

