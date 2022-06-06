BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore city agencies tasked with helping keep streets safe have hearings Monday at the annual city council budget meeting as violent crime rises.

Officials are questioning what the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement — otherwise known as MONSE — are doing to stop rising crime in the city.

There have been growing concerns over staffing issues in the State’s Attorney’s Office, while MONSE, which works to prevent violence, is being questioned on whether its unique work is making a difference.

MONSE has $50 million in funding for the next three years, with operations starting in Jan. 2021, but the program is under pressure to prove its strategies are working as violent crime levels in the city have ticked up year-to-date. Some of those strategies include providing resources for crime victims and neighborhood policing in certain communities.

Meanwhile, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says the staffing shortage stems from three major issues — the pandemic, fair pay and chronically high caseloads. She maintains her office’s focus on violent crime has not fallen by the wayside.

“We are fully staffed in our felony units, we are prioritizing our violent crime as we said we were gonna do for the past few years,” Mosby said.

Hearings on both agencies will be held Monday night, with Mosby’s office up first at 6 p.m.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.