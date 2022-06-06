CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton, Maryland, has partnered with Eats & Sweets to provide new cuisine choices to visitors, according to garden staff.

Eats & Sweets began operating in the Ladew Cafe on June 2. It will offer customers a variety of sandwiches named the Waldorf Chicken Salad, Shrimp Salad, and Powerhouse, garden staff said.

A chef’s quiche and seasonal salads will be on the menu too. 

For children, an entire kids menu will be offered, according to garden staff.

There will be a diverse dessert menu including a single scoop of ice cream, scones, and slices of cake. 

The cafe is open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day except Wednesdays, garden staff said.

