BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Elite Comfort Solutions, a manufacturer of foam for mattresses and furniture, is opening a production facility in Havre de Grace, the Maryland Department of Commerce said Monday.

The company, a Georgia-based subsidiary of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, is expanding its foam pouring and fabrication manufacturing capabilities and plans to lese a facility in the Harford County Enterprise Zone in Havre de Grace, the agency said.

“Elite Comfort Solutions’ decision to expand its production capabilities to Maryland is a huge gain for our state’s manufacturing industry and the local economy in Harford County,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “We believe this expansion will allow the company to accomplish great things in the area and continue growing its business throughout the East Coast.”

Within three years, the company plans to employ 225 workers at the plant.

“We look forward to continuing to grow Elite Comfort Solutions, and expanding our footprint with this new facility in Maryland will give us the capacity and location to accomplish that goal,” said Tyson Hagale, president of bedding products at Leggett & Platt.

In addition to furniture and bedding, Elite Comfort Solutions’ products are used in boat cushions, car and plane seats, stadium and theater seats, medical equipment, and packaging. Leggett & Platt acquired the business in 2019 for $1.25 billion.

“The expansion of Elite Comfort Solutions to the Harford County business community will be a key addition to the county’s designated Enterprise Zone, which aims to attract new businesses and job creation,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Our department is thrilled to welcome the company to Maryland and looks forward to its future contributions in the state.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $900,000 conditional loan to assist with project costs, and Harford County has provided a $90,000 conditional loan for workforce training.

“We are excited to welcome Elite Comfort Solutions to Harford County and look forward to the new jobs and training opportunities they will bring to our community,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “They join a growing list of national brands that have chosen Harford as an ideal place to do business.”