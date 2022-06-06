BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grand jury on Monday declined to file criminal charges against an officer with the Maryland-National Capital Police Montgomery County Division who was robbed while attempting to purchase a Playstation 5 last month, according to authorities.
Adnan Hussain said he shot two suspects on May 5 after he was robbed of the $440 he brought with him to purchase a Playstation 5 in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road, Baltimore County Police said.
Two days before the shooting happened, detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Investigative Services Team from the Towson Precinct were contacted about an armed street robbery that originated through Facebook Marketplace in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road, according to authorities.
The victim reported being robbed as he was attempting to sell three pairs of tennis shoes, police said.
As detectives were investigating that case, Hussain became embroiled in the shooting incident.
Three suspects have been identified in connection with the robbery and are facing robbery and weapons charges, according to authorities.