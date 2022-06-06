Former MD Coach Friedgen On College Football Hall Of Fame BallotFormer University of Maryland football coach Ralph Friedgen, who returned the program to relevance in the early 2000s, is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class.

Lorusso Gives Terps Win In 11, 7-6 Over UConn Nick Lorusso smashed a bases-loaded single off the wall in the bottom of the 11th inning to send overall No. 15 seed Maryland to a 7-6 win over Connecticut on Sunday night to force a deciding game for the College Park Regional.

UConn's 4 Homers Put No. 15 Maryland In Loser's BracketMatt Donlan's three-run home run in the seventh inning, one of four Connecticut blasts, broke the game open and the Huskies defeated No. 15 overall seed Maryland 10-5 Saturday night in the winner's bracket of the College Park Regional.

Giménez's 3-Run HR Propels Guardians Past Orioles 3-2Those arriving late for Sunday's game between Cleveland and Baltimore probably missed the Guardians' lone offensive salvo, a three-run homer in the first inning by Andrés Giménez.