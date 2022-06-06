Maryland Basketball Will Play Tennessee At Barclays Center In DecemberFor the second straight season, Maryland is traveling to the Big Apple to take part in the Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Former MD Coach Friedgen On College Football Hall Of Fame BallotFormer University of Maryland football coach Ralph Friedgen, who returned the program to relevance in the early 2000s, is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class.

Lorusso Gives Terps Win In 11, 7-6 Over UConn Nick Lorusso smashed a bases-loaded single off the wall in the bottom of the 11th inning to send overall No. 15 seed Maryland to a 7-6 win over Connecticut on Sunday night to force a deciding game for the College Park Regional.

UConn's 4 Homers Put No. 15 Maryland In Loser's BracketMatt Donlan's three-run home run in the seventh inning, one of four Connecticut blasts, broke the game open and the Huskies defeated No. 15 overall seed Maryland 10-5 Saturday night in the winner's bracket of the College Park Regional.