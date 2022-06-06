BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 21-year-old man killed in a boating crash in West River over the weekend was a student and lacrosse player at Anne Arundel County Community College, the school confirmed Monday.
Nick Barton attended the school from 2019 to Spring 2022 and was a three-year member of the school’s men’s lacrosse team, the school said. He was a midfielder who played in 29 career games with 39 goals and nine assists.READ MORE: Feds To Review Environmental Impact Of Proposed Offshore Maryland Wind Energy Project
Barton was named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in Spring 2021 and Spring 2022, the school said.READ MORE: Baltimore Pride Announces Event Lineup, Theme Of 'Together Again'
Police responded Saturday evening to West River near Parish Creek after a boat struck a channel piling. The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water, and Barton did not resurface. His body was found after a search, police said.MORE NEWS: Maryland Basketball Will Play Tennessee At Barclays Center In December