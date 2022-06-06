BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has just experienced three of the nicest and most comfortable days anyone could ask for.
Sun and very dry air were constant these past three days.
By Tuesday, a front will be approaching the region.
This will signal a return to more humid air and be accompanied by the risk of some showers and thundershowers.
Temperatures will again be near the norm of 80 degrees tomorrow.
The risk of showers and some thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday as well.
But the weather will dry out for much of Thursday and Friday before a new batch of rain heads toward Maryland on Saturday.
Sunshine will return by Sunday, along with comfortable humidity too.