BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting at Baltimore’s Latrobe Homes, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in East Baltimore were sent to the 800 block of McAleer Court to investigate a report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Once they arrived at the affordable housing complex, they found a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries, according to authorities.

The two men were taken to local hospitals.

Medical personnel tended to the gunshot wound the 28-year-old man sustained to his leg. The injury did not threaten his life, police said.

The 32-year-old man did not survive his injuries though. He died a short time after arriving at Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to authorities.

Over the past five years, people have committed multiple acts of violence in the 800 block of McAleer Court.

Police records show that a 39-year-old man was gunned down in the 800 block of McAleer Court on May 24, 2018.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 800 block of McAleer Court on Jan. 8, 2019, according to police records.

Another woman was shot there on July 12, 2020, according to authorities.

And on Jan. 26, 2021, police learned that 15-year-old Hezekiah Pettiford had been hospitalized after suffering head injuries and going into cardiac arrest.

He later died from his injuries, police said.

Nine months later, detectives arrested Pettiford’s 32-year-old aunt, Stefanie Colon, and his 44-year-old uncle, Dion Ball Sr., and charged them with murder and manslaughter in their nephew’s death.

Anyone with information on the Monday night deadly shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.