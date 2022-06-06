BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three males are facing firearms, robbery and assault charges after a traffic stop by Baltimore County police yielded three loaded “ghost guns” and a robbery victim’s wallet, police said.
On June 2, an officer assigned to the Towson Precinct pulled over a vehicle with five passengers for a traffic violation.
During the stop, the office learned of a robbery that occurred earlier in the 500 block of York Road, police said, and searched the vehicle, revealing the "ghost guns" — unserialized firearms that can be assembled at home — and the robbery victim's wallet.
Five people were arrested, two of them juveniles, police said.
The three adult suspects — 27-year-old Xavier Clatterbuck, 20-year-old Joshua McDuffie and 18-year-old Zakhai Morrison, all from Baltimore City, according to court records — face charges for firearms offenses, robbery and assault, police said.
They are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.