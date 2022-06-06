BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On this date in 1956, if you were driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport, you would have seen this marquee:

And today, in 2022, if you are driving up Eastern Avenue just North of Martin State Airport you will still see this marquee!

Maryland’s last drive-in theater is still going strong after 66 years. It is still owned by the same family, and it still shows the best of Hollywood. Heck, Top Gun: Maverick just ended its run there, and the new Jurassic Park flick is starting its run at Bengies Drive-In on Thursday.

Monday, June 6 is National Drive-In Theater Day, so of course, we came to this well-kept Baltimore landmark! With a screen that is 120 feet wide and 52 feet tall, 300-500 cars come every weekend night alone, and hundreds more come during the weeknights.

The snack bar alone is so legit deco. I want to rent it out and have a party in there! Might just too. This is the real deal.

Monday morning D. Vogel, and partner Ken Adam hosted us, and looking out over the 16-acre property empty was stunning. A throwback to a different sort of Americana entertainment, but in 2022 as high tech as ever.

FM sound in your car, and digital servers to show the movie, have replaced the old sound boxes and 35 mm film. But signs when you enter still say to dim your lights because the features start at dusk, 8:45 p.m. these days.

Tonight they are showing a “drive-in ” documentary followed by “Grease!” But if you don’t have the time, just hit up their website and surf it well.

There is plenty of nostalgia to keep you occupied for quite a while. And I hit up the store too. Their merch is epic, and I will be doing some early Christmas shopping when I get home. FACT!

And speaking of tee shirts, wait till you see Tuesday’s “Where’s Marty?” Until then….

– MB!