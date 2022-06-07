BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Taharka Brother’s Ice Cream has recalled its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream because it is potentially contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

Affected ice cream from the Baltimore-based company was distributed between March 1, 2022 and May 28, 2022 to the Maryland and D.C. area through grocery stores, shops, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer delivery, the FDA said.

No illnesses or health-related complaints in connection with this recall have been reported, the agency said, but there is an outbreak in connection with JIF peanut butter, which is what is used in the ice cream.

The Peanut Butter Cup ice cream comes in two forms:

A 16-ounce paper pint container with a design of peanut butter cups on a white background. Barcode: 38455-78827.

Brown, rectangular, cardboard containers measuring 2.5 gallons with a white sticker label reading Peanut Butter Cup

20220606_160336 Taharka Brothers recalled ice cream. Credit: FDA 20220606_160327 Taharka Brothers recalled ice cream. Credit: FDA

The FDA said the potential for contamination was noted after the J.M. Smucker Company issued a recall for select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the United States over potential Salmonella contamination.

J. M. Smucker Co. brand peanut butter was used in the production of Peanut Butter Cup ice cream until May 28, the FDA said.

People with Salmonella poisoning experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, a Salmonella infection can cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis, the agency said.

The company said wholesale customers are urged to remove the ice cream from circulation, photograph the product and dispose of it. Email duane@taharkabrothers.com with your business name and address, the product that was disposed of and any photographs to receive a credit to your account.

Individual customers should not eat the ice cream and visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange or refund. More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website.