BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Contractors are poised to begin renovations at the former Royal Farms Arena, according to development company Oak View Group.
The company will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony inside the lobby at 201 West Baltimore Street on Thursday, company staff said. The ceremony will start at 2 p.m.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is slated to attend the ceremony, according to company staff.
Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company is referring to it as Baltimore Arena.
The arena will re-open in February 2023, company staff said. Sporting events and concerts will return to the arena at that time, staff said.