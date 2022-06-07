BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced $7.5 million in funding for more body cameras, de-escalation training and other accountability resources for the state’s law enforcement agencies.
The funding is available under the Police Accountability, Community, and Transparency (PACT) grant, which is now accepting applications and is due by June 29.
"Funds are intended to increase safety and training for law enforcement, and promote safe communities and encourage community engagement between law enforcement and the communities they serve," a description of the grant says.
The funding is part of the governor’s “Re-Fund the Police” initiative announced last October, which is Hogan’s response to the “defund the police” movement and includes over $500 million to police departments over the next three years.
"This critical investment in public safety supports officers and law enforcement agencies by offering protection and increasing capacity to build trust in the communities they serve," Hogan said in a statement. "We will continue to provide this much-needed support through our Re-Fund The Police Initiative as we work together to make our communities safer and stronger."
More PACT grant funding will be made available over the next three years, Hogan’s office said. Funding details, including how to apply, are available here.