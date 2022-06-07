BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ledisi, the Grammy Award winner and R&B singer behind such hits as “Pieces of Me” and “I Blame You,” will headline the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Season Opening Gala Celebration in September, the organization announced.
According to the BSO, Ledisi will join the orchestra, led by conductor Jack Everly, to perform the songs of activist and singer-songwriter Nina Simone — including, we have to imagine, her cover of the Randy Newman track "Baltimore."
The season-opening gala returns for the first time in four years, and new for the 2022-23 season, the event will include a post-concert party with dancing and complimentary beverages, desserts and a cash bar.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., and the party will follow at 9 p.m.
Tickets begin at $85.