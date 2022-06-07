Dustin Johnson Resigns From PGA Tour To Play In LIV Golf Series, As Phil Mickelson ReturnsSix-time golf major champion Phil Mickelson will participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at the Centurion Club near London, along with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who on Tuesday resigned from the PGA Tour ahead of headlining the controversial series.

UConn Stuns Maryland 11-8, Wins College Park RegionalCatcher Matt Donlan capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam and Connecticut stunned No. 15 overall seed Maryland 11-8 on Monday to win the College Park Regional.

Maryland Basketball Will Play Tennessee At Barclays Center In DecemberFor the second straight season, Maryland is traveling to the Big Apple to take part in the Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Former MD Coach Friedgen On College Football Hall Of Fame BallotFormer University of Maryland football coach Ralph Friedgen, who returned the program to relevance in the early 2000s, is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class.