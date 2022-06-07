BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After three perfect dry and sunny days, clouds and light rain moved into the region by late afternoon.

Overnight, a few more showers are possible. Wednesday will feature more sunshine though.

The afternoon will be relatively warm before more rains move toward Maryland.

The center of the severe storms will put most of Maryland—from Baltimore and areas south of the city—under a marginal risk for gusty showers or storms.

There may be locally heavy rain too.

The chances of rain will be most likely much later Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Afterward, things will dry out. That could happen as soon as the afternoon and on Friday too.

By Saturday, cooler air and clouds will return. Also, the rain will return to the region—at least for the first part of the weekend.

On Sunday, drier conditions will prevail and likely give the Baltimore area a sunnier and drier afternoon.