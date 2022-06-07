BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday is off to a pleasant start, though that could change later on.

We’re expecting a mixture of sunshine and clouds today with a forecast afternoon high of 81 degrees.

But clouds will move in this afternoon, the breeze will pick up and we could see a passing storm.

Tonight is shaping up to be cloudy and humid even as temperatures dip to about 68 degrees.

But this afternoon into the evening, some of us could get a stray shower and even a thunderstorm.

Any storms we get will likely last into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks like it will be warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We could get an afternoon thunderstorm that day, but heavier rain would likely come that night.

On Thursday, we may have some morning showers before the sun comes out.

It will be mostly sunny that day with temperatures predicted to climb into the mid 80s.

Friday will bring a mixture of clouds, sunshine and some 80-degree temperatures.