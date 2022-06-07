BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Merriweather Post Pavilion will unveil three commissioned sculptures on Saturday, according to pavilion staff.
The sculptures pay homage to stars who make up the past, present, and future of Merriweather. They were created by world-renowned French anamorphic sculptor Bernard Pras, staff said.
The sculptures will be unveiled at 2 p.m. People who attend the unveiling can stay at the pavilion to watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss perform.
Plant and Krauss are slated to perform at 8 p.m.