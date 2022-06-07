Ravens Reportedly Agree To 4-Year, $16.25M Deal With Rookie S Kyle HamiltonThe Baltimore Ravens have signed rookie safety Kyle Hamilton to a contract reportedly worth $16.255 million over four years, plus a signing bonus just over $9 million.

Maryland Women's Basketball Will Host South Carolina, UConn In 2022-23"We absolutely LOVE playing the best competition year-in and year -out," said head coach Brenda Frese.

Triple Crown Newcomer We The People Is Favorite For Belmont Stakes, Derby Winner Rich Strike The 3rd ChoiceThere are no horses this year that are set to take part in all three legs of the Triple Crown, after Derby and Preakness runner-up Epicenter was given time off to prepare for races this summer.

Dustin Johnson Resigns From PGA Tour To Play In LIV Golf Series, As Phil Mickelson ReturnsSix-time golf major champion Phil Mickelson will participate in the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at the Centurion Club near London, along with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who on Tuesday resigned from the PGA Tour ahead of headlining the controversial series.