BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A midshipman died early Tuesday morning while on leave from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
In a news release, the Naval Academy stated that an investigation is underway into the cause of the unidentified midshipman’s death. Additional details, such as where the midshipman died, were not immediately known.
The Brigade of Midshipmen and faculty have been notified of the death, the release said, and counseling services are being offered to the midshipman’s classmates and academy faculty and staff.
The midshipman’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours out of respect for the family’s privacy, the academy said.