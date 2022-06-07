UConn Stuns Maryland 11-8, Wins College Park RegionalCatcher Matt Donlan capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam and Connecticut stunned No. 15 overall seed Maryland 11-8 on Monday to win the College Park Regional.

Maryland Basketball Will Play Tennessee At Barclays Center In DecemberFor the second straight season, Maryland is traveling to the Big Apple to take part in the Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Former MD Coach Friedgen On College Football Hall Of Fame BallotFormer University of Maryland football coach Ralph Friedgen, who returned the program to relevance in the early 2000s, is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class.

Lorusso Gives Terps Win In 11, 7-6 Over UConn Nick Lorusso smashed a bases-loaded single off the wall in the bottom of the 11th inning to send overall No. 15 seed Maryland to a 7-6 win over Connecticut on Sunday night to force a deciding game for the College Park Regional.