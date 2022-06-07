BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed rookie safety Kyle Hamilton to a contract reportedly worth $16.255 million over four years, plus a signing bonus just over $9 million.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the financial terms of the deal.

The #Ravens and No. 14 overall pick DB Kyle Hamilton have agreed to terms on his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $16.255M with a signing bonus of $9.002M, source said. As always, he gets a fifth-year club option and will sign soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2022

With the signing, the Ravens have signed six of their 11 picks from April’s NFL Draft.

Cornerback Damarion Williams, a fourth-round selection out of Houston, inked his deal earlier Tuesday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Travis Jones and running back Tyler Badie have also signed.

A dynamic member of the defense at Notre Dame, Hamilton was something of a surprise pick for the Ravens after executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta made his biggest splash in free agency by signing safety Marcus Williams.

But he was the top player on the board when the Ravens picked at No. 14 overall. After getting back into the first round by trading wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, the team took Linderbaum, replacing Bradley Bozeman on the offensive line.

“I think we’re all thrilled we got, in our opinion, the very two best players at their positions,” DeCosta said on draft night.

Speaking last month, head coach John Harbaugh said he was feeling “really good” about the secondary with the return of Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey from serious injuries and multiple additions, including Williams, Hamilton and cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Humphrey said new coordinator Mike Macdonald’s scheme utilizes the team’s defensive backs all over the field.

“We want to have it to where any DB can play any position at anytime,” he said. “I think that flexibility is going to make us be able to do a lot of good things in the secondary.”

Like all teams and their first-round selections, the Ravens hold fifth-year options on Hamiltion and Linderbaum.