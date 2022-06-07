BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grab the popcorn and your finest purple and black attire, the Baltimore Ravens are inviting fans to M&T Bank Stadium for the team’s annual Family Movie Night on Friday.
“Sing 2,” featuring Buster Moon and friends, will be screened on the RavensVision HD screens inside the stadium on June 10.READ MORE: FDA Advisers To Weigh Risks & Benefits Of Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine
Before the movie starts, fans are invited to take self-guided tours of the locker room and enjoy activities like face-painting and games on the field. Cheerleaders, Poe and the Marching Ravens will also be at the event.
Tickets are $10 for attendees age 3 and older and are on sale now at baltimoreravens.com/movienight.READ MORE: Midshipman Dies While On Leave From Naval Academy
Gates open 5:30 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Free parking is available in Lots B/C starting at 4:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Investigators Identify Towson Man Fatally Shot By Baltimore County Police, Partially Name 3 Officers