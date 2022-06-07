BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three minors have been charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Halethorpe, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded shortly after midnight Monday to the 900 block of Niagra Court for the carjacking.
Police said detectives from the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Task Force tracked down the stolen vehicle, and the three suspects, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were arrested.
The minors face a slew of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and handgun violations.