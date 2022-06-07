BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two rabid raccoons were found Saturday in Anne Arundel County, the county’s health department announced Tuesday.
The first was found in Pasadena when a raccoon attacked a pet and was killed by the pet's owner on Laico Lane near the intersection of Dock Road.
The second was found on the same day in Severna Park, when the raccoon attempted to attack a pet and was also killed by the pet's owner.
Both raccoons tested positive for rabies. Infected animals can spread rabies with a bite or a scratch, or through their saliva if it gets into another animal’s eyes, nose, mouth or open cut.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said rabies in animals causes paralysis and changes in behavior. Animals may become very aggressive or unusually friendly.
The DHH provided these rabies prevention tips:
- Consider the risk of rabies and other diseases before taking in or interacting with any animal,
especially if the home contains children, persons with certain illnesses, elderly, or other pets.
- Since rabies remains uncontrolled in the wild, avoid contact with wildlife as well as stray or feral
animals, especially if they appear to be sick. There is no risk-free contact with these animals with
regard to physical injury, rabies and other diseases.
- Do not provide food, water or shelter to wildlife or strays. If you feed your pets outdoors, do not
leave food or water bowls out for extended periods, especially overnight.
- Persons considering adopting stray or feral cats should speak with a veterinarian for guidance.
- Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and do not allow your pets to roam freely.
