BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Wednesday appointed seven members to the newly established Police Accountability Board.
The board will review the outcome of all complaints against the Howard County Police Department and determine discipline for officers, and appoint members to Charging Committees and Trial Boards. Members will also accept complaints from citizens and forward them to law enforcement.
In a report published annually, the board will identify trends in disciplinary action and make recommendations to improve accountability.
"I thank the inaugural members of this important board for their willingness to serve our community," said Ball. "Howard County's Police Accountability Board will ensure transparency and engage our residents as partners in accountability. Each of these members will help us build trust between the Police Department and our community."
The members are:
- Nellie Hutt, Chair, an administrative law judge and trial attorney
- Brenda McChriston, a community advocate involved in Howard County’s Diversity Inclusion Committee and Howard County Public School System’s Passport-to-the-Future program
- Herman Charity, retired Howard County Police Department lieutenant and state’s attorney’s office investigator
- Arnettia Wyre, an attorney and certified mediator and negotiator
- Ricardo Morales, a long-time resident active in community service
- Paul Rivers, a former Marine active in veteran and mental health advocacy who has nearly three decades with the U.S. Marshall Service
- James Gormley, a retired attorney and founding member of the Police Accountability Task Force
Ball signed legislation in February creating the panel, consisting of two at-large members and one from each of the councilmanic districts. The county executive’s picks were confirmed by the Howard County Council earlier this week.
"The Police Accountability Board will review the outcome of complaint investigations to help identify trends that impact policing," said Police Chief Gregory Der. "While the number of complaints against the HCPD remains low, we are open to review and committed to transparency."
A budget of nearly $200,000 was appropriated to the board in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. The board will meet quarterly,