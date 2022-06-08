BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in East Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.
The body of an unidentified man was found shortly before 6 a.m. in the landfill on Quad Avenue off North Point Road, a Baltimore Police spokesperson told WJZ.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any signs of trauma to the man’s body or other factors that would point to foul play.
Anyone with information about this death is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.