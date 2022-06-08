BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have made a second arrest in the murder of a man found dead behind an Anne Arundel County funeral home.
Devin Garrett Twigg, 18, of Nottingham, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Devin Scott Freeman, Anne Arundel County Police said Wednesday.READ MORE: Armed Man Arrested In Maryland For Threat To Kill Justice Kavanaugh
Police in March announced the arrest of Jaden Crowner, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, who is charged with first-degree murder and firearm offenses.
The charges stem from the death of Devin Scott Freeman, a 19-year-old man whose body was found in February behind a funeral home on Ritchie Highway.READ MORE: Ball Appoints 7 Members To Howard County's New Police Accountability Board
It is unclear what led authorities to identify Crowner or Twigg as suspects in Freeman’s killing.
Crowner faces a separate set of murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Annapolis.MORE NEWS: St. John's College Mourns Passing Of 'Cadie,' School's Official Dog
Both Crowner and Twigg remain in custody while awaiting court proceedings.