BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning.

The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m.

Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road.

Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in #EllicottCity | Water reported at knee level | Don't underestimate the danger of driving through water on the roadways | Turn Around – Don't Drown pic.twitter.com/5jUtblble8 — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) June 9, 2022

Main Street and the surrounding roads in Ellicott City were briefly closed as a precaution until 10:30 p.m., and officials urge those in historic Ellicott City to get to high ground.

Ellicott City, founded in the 18th century as a mill town and the site of the first terminus of the B&O Railroad outside the city, suffered two “1,000-year floods” in 2016 and 2018, damaging dozens of businesses and killing three people.

An Ellicott City resident shared videos on Twitter of fast-moving water moving through and appearing to overflow from tributaries as warning sirens blared.

Now #flooding is happening in Old #EllicottCity

3 tributaries converge onto the river at end of Main St.

Pix from our apt. 2 tributaries are on either side of our building. One has breached the parking lot and is flowing into the other.

Let us hope Main St does not flood. pic.twitter.com/RwOl1nvOIE — Quaker Nana (@QuakerNana) June 9, 2022

Tornado Warning. Now flood warning in Ellicott City.

Tributary out back of our apt is rising and moving fast. pic.twitter.com/cKwWgbk6NX — Quaker Nana (@QuakerNana) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, in Columbia, excited concertgoers at Merriweather Post Pavilion were quickly drenched as the storm passed through and water flooded the amphitheater. The Halsey show set for the night was canceled.

Twitter users posted video of rushing water drenching visitors’ feet at the popular venue.

Pop-star Halsey tweeted Wednesday night in part: “…it would have been SO unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm. A lot of things were out of my control tonight but I promise everything I COULD choose, I chose your safety.”