BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s no end in sight to gun violence in Baltimore City, which has created frustration and fear in some communities.

Longtime victim’s advocate Sonja Merchant-Jones believes more community involvement could help curb poverty and crime by intervening at critical points in people’s lives. This could include teaching a child to read, helping someone secure a job or cooking a family in need a hot meal.

Merchant-Jones is a mother of three children but has opened her arms to those in Baltimore who need these types of opportunities.

“People recognize real,” she explained. “They recognize when you genuinely care. They recognize when it’s not about what’s on paper and you’re not doing it because someone’s watching you. You’re doing it because you care.”

Renewed conversation of searching for solutions to curb crime follows seven people being shot in two separate incidents in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday evening.

Communities are growing frustrated and fearful. With many looking to local leaders for guidance, Merchant-Jones said to focus on what we have control over.

“Help the mayor. Stop criticizing the mayor. Ask yourself what do you do to help? And what is your solution?”

Baltimore Police responded to a mass shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue, where four men were found with gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old and a 22-year-old died from their injuries, while another 18-year-old and 23-year-old were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, a triple shooting happened 2.5 miles away. Investigators said two men were found on Chesterfield Avenue with gunshot wounds. A third victim walked into an area hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday morning, police confirmed 19-year-old Brian Jones died from his injuries.

“We both heard some shots. She thought they were fireworks. I said, that don’t sound like fireworks,” recounted 16-year-old La-Chelle Holloway.

The teen said the aftermath of the shooting is something that will stay with her forever.

“I think about it a lot because of the families that have to go through the deaths and the memorials and the funerals and stuff like that for the loved one that they lost.”

As families mourn the loss of several young lives, Merchant-Jones said intervention is key to seeing change on the horizon.

“My sons have been all around the world. Right from this porch because they had opportunities from a mother who didn’t have much, but I gave them what I had and that is what I give to my community.”