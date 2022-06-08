BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With most of the overnight rain clearing out, our Wednesday is off to a sunny start.

The rest of the day is shaping up to be breezy and humid with a mixture of sunshine and clouds overhead.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high near 86 degrees, though the humidity might make it feel warmer.

We are monitoring the potential for a few showers and storms this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Much of Maryland is under a marginal risk for severe storms, which could come anytime after lunchtime.

The main threat would be damaging winds, but the storms could also produce heavy rainfall with the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.

That rain is expected to linger into Thursday, meaning we could see a stray shower in the morning hours.

But after that rain clears out, the day will be mostly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid 80s.

As for Friday, it will be partly sunny with 80-degree temperatures for much of the day.

That sunshine will give way to clouds and showers will likely move back into the area on Friday night.