BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms are moving through central Maryland Wednesday evening.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m.

A Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m.

Howard County officials said those in historic Ellicott City should get to high ground, and that Main Street has been closed down.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for historic Ellicott City. Main Street has been shut down. People in historic Ellicott City should move to high ground. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) June 9, 2022

The agency said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail could cause some trees and large branches to fall.

Baltimore and Howard counties were briefly placed under a tornado warning that ended at 9 p.m.

If Your Area Is Under A Tornado Warning

Seek cover or shelter immediately

Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building

Avoid windows

Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside

If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris

If it is safe to do so, continue to listen to local news or NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about watches and warnings

Highs will top out in the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 90 Thursday.

While a chance for a stray thunderstorm is possible any time after lunch, widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain move in late tonight and don’t taper until early Thursday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Maryland under a marginal risk for severe storms.

That’s a one out of five on the threat scale, with one being the lowest and five being the highest.

The main severe threat is damaging winds.

Another concern with this system is flooding.

These storms will be very efficient rainmakers, so there is the possibility that flooding becomes a factor overnight.

Rain will linger a bit Thursday morning, but then we dry out and brighten up.

Friday looks fabulous with mostly sunny and highs in the low to mid 80s.