BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were wounded, three of them fatally, in two shootings that unfolded 45 minutes apart Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers were initially called about 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue, where they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.

A 22-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man died at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. Two others, ages 18 and 23, were taken to a local hospital.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victims were sitting outside a nearby home when a gunman came up and opened fire, police said.

It was while detectives were investigating that shooting that a second round of gunfire was reported in the 3100 block of Chesterfield Avenue.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the area about 7:15 p.m. found two men shot, and a third man showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment.

One of the triple shooting victims, identified as 19-year-old Brian Jones, died of his injuries about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, police said Wednesday morning.

The ages and identities of the two other victims, along with the Plainfield Avenue shooting victims, were not immediately released.

There is no word yet on a possible suspect or motive behind either of these shootings, which come as city officials are under fire over violent crime.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.