BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made a second arrest in the 2020 murder of a man in Annapolis, authorities said Wednesday.
Devin Garrett Twigg is charged with murder in the July 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Walters Elangwe, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police previously announced the arrest of Jaden Crowner, an 18-year-old from Brooklyn, in connection with Elangwe's murder.
Elangwe was found shot about 4 p.m. July 11, 2020, in the 1100 block of Primrose Court. He later died of his injuries.
Detectives later identified Crowner as a suspect and he was arrested last Friday in Elangwe's killing.
Crowner is being held without bond while awaiting trial on first- and second-degree murder charges.